Interchange Project 11.17.2017

Improving the 101 Main street project in Templeton.

The Templeton Area Advisory Group is conducting a special meeting December 6th to discuss the issue. The meeting will be held at Vineyard elementary school from 6-8 that Tuesday evening. The county of public works is conducting the meeting. The public will get an update on the project. Public input is invited.

A previous meeting outlined plans for a roundabout at the intersection. The county will outline various alternatives to improve traffic at Main street and 101 at the north end of Templeton.