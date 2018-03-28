James Brescia 3.28.2018

Dr. Brescia goes to the rotunda

The county superintendent of schools warning Atascadero city council last night about the problems with the Paso Robles school district.

Dr. James Brescia speaking last night at the Atascadero city school meeting about the problems at the Paso Robles school district. The fighting, the threats and the class disruption in recent weeks at Paso Robles high school, and advising the citizens of Atascadero he is working with all the districts in the county to stem the disruption in the Paso Robles school district.