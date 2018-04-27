Judge and Mentally Ill 4.27.2018

After two deaths and one five million dollar settlement, a superior court judge set a hearing to consider fining the county and state for their incompetence in treating mentally ill inmates at the county jail.

County health director Jeff Hamm stepped down in November after the second mentally inmate died at the jail while county mental health officials refused to treat him. So far, he has avoided public criticism for his departments failure to address the county’s failure for treating mentally ill inmates.

Judge Ginger Garrett scheduled a hearing May 10th for the department of state hospitals to show cause why it should not face sanctions for refusing to accept mentally ill patients.