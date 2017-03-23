Junior Fairboard Applications Available

Applications are now available for the 2017 Junior Fairboard. They may be picked up at the Main Administration officer at the Paso Robles Event Center. Or you may download them at www.MidStateFair.com.
The California Mid-State Fair Junior Fairboard is a volunteer position that serves at the direction of the Board of Director’s Junior Fairboard Committee.
