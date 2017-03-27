Kern County Struggles with Retirement Benefits

Kern County is struggling to pay its employee retirement benefits. The bill goes up another $1.8 million dollars next year.
Retirement costs facing Kern County have inspired supervisors to increase the annual contribution rates for their employee retirement system. The supervisors expected to increase those rates at their meeting tomorrow.
According to the Kern County Administrative Office, the new rates will cost the county a total of $219.6 million dollars.
