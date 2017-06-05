Knight’s Trial Resumes Today

The trial of Edie Knight resumes today. Knight is an 86-year-old Atascadero woman accused of electioneering at a the Elks Lodge during last June’s primary election.

Edie Knight of Atascadero was caught on video asking a vote if he or she were coming in to vote in the June election.

Democratic poll watcher Stephen William shot cell phone video of Knight on the phone saying, “Were you planning on coming down here?”

Stephen Williams, however, was not a US citizen at the time he worked as a poll watcher. Additionally, recording with one’s cell phone or with a camera near a polling place is illegal.

Thursday, the judge dropped one count against Edie Knight.

State Deputy Attorney General Abtin Amir alleges Knight unlawfully advocated for or against a candidate or ballot measure within 100 feet of a polling place. Amir is flying up between LA and San Luis to prosecute the 86-year-old great-grandmother.

This afternoon, closing arguments are expected at the trial underway in Department 7 of San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

Knight is being defended by Ilan Funke-Bilu. He says, “My client is completely innocent.”

The case may go to the jury today or tomorrow.