THE BODY OF A MAN MISSING FROM HIS HOME IN SAN LUIS YESTERDAY. 75-YEAR-OLD RICHARD KORSGAARD DISAPPEARED SUNDAY AFTERNOON. KORSGAARD SUFFERED FROM ALZHEIMER’S.

HE WAS LAST SEEN WALKING NEAR HIS HOME SUNDAY AFTERNOON. SEARCHERS FOUND HIS BODY AT THE BASE OF A SEEP HEAVILY WOODED RAVINE 1-2 MILES FROM HIS HOME ON BALM RIDGE WAY IN RURAL SAN LUIS. THE CAUSE OF DEATH HAS NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED.

