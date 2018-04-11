La Plaza 4.11.2018

Atascadero city council approves the La Plaza project for downtown.

The project will transform a large section of the downtown business district. It will be built on the west side of El Camino Real from East Mall to Entrada avenue. The project includes a three story building with 37 residential units on the top two floors. 20,000 square-feet of retail space and nearly 10,000 square feet of office space.

After a great deal of discussion, city council voted unanimously to approve the proposal. The La Plaza project will move forward.

The La Plaza building was completed in 1917. The old building burned to the ground in 2009. Work may begin in a few weeks on the new La Plaza building.