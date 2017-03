Larry Moore Park near the Salinas River will get new playground equipment. Paso Robles City Council approving the new equipment at their meeting Tuesday night. The city to spent $250,000 to replace the playground, repair and rehabilitate the restroom and develop playing fields. The playground area will get an $85,000 make-over. The rehabilitation will go out to bid this summer. Freida Berman says construction will start by fall and the new facilities should be in place by the end of the year.