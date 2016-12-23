Late Night Mobile Home Fire in Paso Robles, Guts One Home

A late night fire inside a single wide mobile home…brings out the Paso Robles Fire department. Fie Chief Ken Johnson tlls KPRL News that about 11:43 Thursday night, they got a call about a fire inside the Paso Robles Mobile Home Park in the 3300 block of Spring Street… with flames seen coming out of the front door of the mobile home involved….The fire, according to Johnson,was also reportedly threatening neighboring mobile homes….Witnesses say that one person, a male believed to be in his mid-20’s; was helped out of the mobile home, where his parents , who were out of town…also reside. The cause of the fire is not known at this time… but the mobile home and it’s contents are a total loss, according to a release by Chief Johnson…. Agencies, including the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services, Atascadero Fire and SLO County Fire responded to the call. Paso Robles Police Volunteer Service members were standing by the fire scene providing security… It’s expected that fire investigators will be back at the mobile home this morning around 8 am to look for the cause…..

