Paso Robles police are asking for help in arresting the laundromat burglars.

Surveillance cameras caught photos of the couple stealing change from coin-operated laundromats in Paso Robles. Yesterday morning, they burglarized a laundromat on Creston road. Last month, the same man stole money from a coin machine at Sunshine Laundry on Spring street.

The laundromat burglars are young, good looking and are reportedly carrying a large quantity of quarters.