Eleven hundred vintage bicycle riders took park in this year’s edition of L’eroica, which started and ended at the Paso Robles event center. Wes Hatakayama says this year’s edition of L’eroica went smoothly. One sad note, L’eroica is moving next year out of Paso Robles. The event moving to Cambria, so it will not be based at the Paso Robles event center.

The only L’eroica ride in North America will stay in San Luis Obispo county. The other L’eroica rides are in Europe, South Africa and Asia.