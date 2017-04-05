Update* Local Fisherman Leaves SLO County

UPDATE:

South Bay Wild is heading north. The retail fish market made it’s weekly visit to Paso Robles Farmer’s Market yesterday, but the South Bay fishing vessel is near Crescent City on the way to Astoria.

Rob Sietz talked with KPRL before he embarked for northern waters. He says the bureaucracy with The Nature Conservancy and other environmental groups in Morro Bay made it impossible for a family to fish local waters and sell the catch to local customers.

His wife and kids are staying to sell off the inventory and they’ll move north to Astoria when school gets out.

As for fishing off our Central Coast, no one has yet stepped forward to do it, The deterrent is not the danger, the hard work or the risks involved financially. The issue is a tangled maze of bureaucratic stipulations.

For more information, check out the most recent edition of Bay News, which describes the story of Captain Rob Seitz and South Bay Wild, not on the way to Astoria, Oregon.

April 4, 2017

