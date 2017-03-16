Local Paper Alleges Brown Act Violation

A local daily paper alleges that supervisors violated the Brown Act when they changed groundwater policy. They quote a Sacramento attorney who works for the California Newspaper Publishers Association.Mike Brown disagrees with her. Brown is a retired Chief Operating Administrator of Santa Barbara County and former City Manager of Berkeley. He says there was no violation of the Brown Act at the supervisors meeting on March 7th. He says the item had been noticed and the discussion was a familiar one. He says county counsel did not intervene or mention any violation of the Brown Act. Mike Brown is with COLAB after a life-long career as a city manager and county administrative officer. County Counsel Rita Neal is reviewing the vote to determine if the board should rehear the issue. She didn’t mention any violation or intervene at the time of the meeting. Regardless, if the supervisors rehear the issue, the vote will likely be the same.

Photo Credit: inewsource.org