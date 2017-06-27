Local Skills USA competitors return home

The Paso Robles contingent is back from the Skills USA National Conference in Louisville.

Randy Canaday coordinates the the Skills USA program for the Bearcats.

This year, just one medalist from Paso Robles High School. Taylor Pafumi in Early Childhood Education. Canday says Taylor is a big help to Brenda Matthysse, who runs the preschool program at the high school. Canaday says another outstanding Paso Robles competitor is Mason Steiner who finished in the top five for the past three years in plumbing. Incidentally, Mason Steiner started work this week with a local plumbing company. He will continue to work for the plumber through the summer,then work part-time while he’s going to college in the fall.