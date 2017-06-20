Local Teen Convicted For Fake WMD Threat Says $200k In Damages Are False

The 19-year-old Atascadero man whose strange threats closed San Gabriel Elementary School for two weeks says the school district is trying to charge him for construction projects that were already in the works.

Bret Landen was convicted a year ago of felony counts of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and making criminal threats. Back in September of 2015, he left notes around the campus for school staff. Some encouraged them to retrieve keys from a container tied to a playground fence. The container was filled with a form of cyanide.

He served six months in jail.

He owes the district just over $200 thousand dollars restitution.

His attorney, Kara Stein-Connaway, alleges the school district is seeking to cover projects that were already in the works when Landen pulled off his dangerous prank. Stein wants more time to subpoena additional records.