If you thought you heard some loud booms Tuesday night, those were coming from Camp Roberts.
The California National Guard’s 217th EOD Company was removing unexploded ordnance to create a safer training environment for the troops. There were eight controlled detonations of the explosives between 5:15 and 6:15 Tuesday evening.
