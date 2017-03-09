If you thought you heard some loud booms Tuesday night, those were coming from Camp Roberts.

The California National Guard’s 217th EOD Company was removing unexploded ordnance to create a safer training environment for the troops. There were eight controlled detonations of the explosives between 5:15 and 6:15 Tuesday evening.

Incidentally, if you are young and interested in explosives, you can have a career working with ordnance in the US Army and the California National Guard.

Ask a recruiter about opportunities and available working with explosives every day.

