Luncheon Fundraiser Being Held for Homeless

If you’d like to help the homeless, an opportunity is coming up later this month. El Camino Homeless Organization in Atascadero is hosting an Empty Bowls luncheon fundraiser April 27th at Atascadero Bible Church.

Diners donate $25 and they can try a variety of soups and locally baked breads from local restaurants. The diners also receive a ceramic bowl to keep and a handmade knit item donated by local artists and knitters.

Tickets are available at Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, the Quilters Cupboard and Sew Fun in Atascadero and Birch Fabrics in Paso Robles.

The Empty Bowls luncheon is Thursday, April 27th at ABC Church in Atascadero.