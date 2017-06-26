Lynn Compton Announces Re-Election Bid

Supervisor Lynn Compton makes it official.

She’s running for re-election

Supervisor Compton, announcing over the weekend, that she’s running again.

She challenged incumbent Caren Ray in her previous election. Ray had been appointed by Governor Jerry Brown to replace Supervisor Paul Texeira, who died of an apparent heart attack while he was in office. Ray’s appointment upset some voters because Texeira was a conservative businessman, while Ray was a liberal high school teacher.

Ray has not yet indicated if she will challenge Compton in next year’s race.