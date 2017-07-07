Man accused of killing his girlfriend will not face murder charges but will be charged with illegal entry to U.S.

Julio Cesar Alonso of Nipomo will not face murder charges, but federal agents are charging him with re-entry to the US after being deported to Mexico.

Alonso was living with his girlfriend, Paulina Ramirez, when she was stabbed to death.

He was accused of stabbing her in the neck, but those charges were dropped for lack of evidence.

Now he faces charges for crossing the border after being deported last August.

No one is saying why the murder charges were dropped. The likely explanation is that the mother of Paulina Ramirez refused to testify against him. The young couple was living in the mother’s Nipomo home with the older woman’s boyfriend. Now he’ll face federal charges of returning to the US after being deported for illegal activity.