Man Shot; Cop Cleared 10.12.2017

The Orange County District attorney’s office says a police officer was justified in shooting to death a man forced from his locked van by a gushing fire hose.

That’s after he threatened to set himself on fire. 33-year-old Matthew Anthony Perez negotiated with police for about an hour. When he finally exited the van, he reached for a knife on his hip. That’s when the officer opened fire.

Perez was pulled over for a broken tail-light. Officers discovered he had an arrest warrant from driving without a valid license. He also had prior weapons and drug charges against him. Police tried to negotiate with Perez for an hour. He had a gas can inside the van and lit a cigarette and threatened to start a fire.

Police turned on a fire hose inside the van and Perez climbed out the driver’s side window. When an officer struggled to arrest Perez, he started reaching for his knife. The officer opened fire and killed him.

The Orange County DA finds the officer was justified.