March For Our Lives 3.26.2018

March for our lives in San Luis Obispo Saturday attracted hundreds of students and others protesting gun violence. A few north county students attended, including Mason Seden-Hansen of Paso Robles high school, who spoke at the pre-march rally at Mitchel park.

Marches were held at major cities across the nation, but no one is identifying the organizers. At many of the marches, including the one in San Luis, people were registering voters. In San Luis, the league of women voters had members on hand to register to vote any protesters who were not registered to vote. Some cities had counter demonstrations.