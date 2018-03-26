March Monsoon 3.26.2018

Drying out from the March monsoon.

Sunny weather forecast for the next few days, which may enable you to relocate the sand bags. PG and E meteorologist John Lindsay calls last week’s rain storm the most significant atmospheric river event to hit the central coast since 2010.

The March average in Paso Robles is 2.5 inches. This month, the airport has received 6.76 inches, almost triple the average. Parts of Atascadero received 11 and a half inches of rain last week. The big story, however, was the Paso Robles fire department and the CHP rescuing 10 people from the Salinas river bed on Thursday. Last Monday, the fire department sent crews down to the riverbed to warn transients to seek higher ground, that a massive rain storm was coming which would flood their campsites. That advice was ignored by many of the transients.

As for water levels at local dams….

Lake Nacimiento has gone from 46% of capacity on Wednesday to 55% on Friday, and that number is still increasing as runoff flows into the lake.

San Antonio remains constant at 32%

Santa Margarita lake, also known as the Salinas reservoir, has increased from 82% a week ago to 94% of capacity today