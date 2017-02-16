An Atascadero icon steps down. City Clerk Marcia Torgerson retires after 20 years of service to the community. Lara Christenson will step up from deputy city clerk to city clerk on march 6th. Torgerson was appointed as clerk in 1996. She has been re-elected since then.

She coordinated the city hall annex project after the 2003 San Simeon earthquake. Although she never met Atascadero founder EG Lewis, she worked with former city councilman Jerry Clay. Clay met EG Lewis when he was a young man. That’s the only connection between Torgerson and the city’s founder, EG Lewis. Mayor Tom O’Malley describes Marcia as a dedicated public servant.

Related posts