Marijuana Shops in San Luis Obispo 5.03.2018

San Luis Obispo city council becomes the first in the county to allow recreational marijuana retail stores.

The new cannabis ordinance approved by the city council Tuesday night. It allows up to three retail store fronts on major road including broad street, South Higuera and Tank Farm road. The law will not take effect until the council determines how much their going to tax cannabis sales.

The council is planning to put a tax provision on the November ballot. The city is optimistic that the revenue from a marijuana tax will help the city address it’s growing budget deficit.