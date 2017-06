The Median Price of a home in San Luis Obispo County increased to $530,000, but sales dropped in April.

The increase from April 2016 is up 3.9%.

Sales dropped 18% over last year.

The median price for a resale single-family home was $574,750,

New homes sold for a median price of $440,000.

Condos sold for a median price of $410,000.