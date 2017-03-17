Memorial Service to be Held for Chuck Ward

A memorial service tomorrow at the Faces of Freedom in Atascadero for Chuck Ward, the former Marine who campaigned to build the veterans’ monument. Chuck died two weeks ago. Besides the Faces of Freedom, Chuck Ward also campaigned for a monument at the Galaxy theater and a statue of Charles Paddock at the zoo named for him. The Charles Paddock statue had a connection to veterans, in that Paddock’s son was among the first local men killed in the Vietnam War. Ward was also instrumental in naming Highway 101 through the North County the Purple Heart Trail. A memorial service will be held at 12:45 tomorrow at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial in Atascadero.

Chuck Ward was 82-years-old.

photo credit: sanluisobispo.com