Memorial Service This Morning for SLOStringer

A Memorial Service for SLOStringer will be held this morning, March 29th, in San Luis Obispo. The service is open to the public.

it will be held at 11:00 this morning at Mountainbrook Church in San Luis. That’s the church on the hill above the KSBY TV’s office. The address is 1775 Calle Joaquin- just off Los Osos Valley Road.

Matthew Frank called himself SLOStringer. He chased breaking news around the county. He died early last Tuesday in a crash off 101 just north of the Cuesta Grade. He was enroute to a house fire in Atascadero.

A memorial GOFUNDME account set up by a firefighter to honor Frank has raised more than $17,500 in donations. After the funeral Frank’s family will decide what to do with the funds.

A candlelight vigil and motorcycle ride to celebrate Frank’s life will be held April 5th.

Matthew Frank was 30-years old.