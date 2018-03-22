Mexicans In Oakland 3.22.2018

Three Mexican nationals who avoided arrest during a US immigration operation are busted on other charges. After the Oakland mayor warned the public about the ICE operation, the men fled. The three arrested recently on charges of robbery, weapons violations and domestic violence.

Ice saying one of the men had been removed from the country three times. He was arrested March 2nd in Sacramento on accusations of driving under the influence. His previous convictions include false imprisonment, DUI and battery on a spouse.

Another Mexican citizen was arrested March 5th in Los Banos. He was charged with suspicion of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, and willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. After a previous arrest he was released back into the community due to sanctuary policies. The third Mexican was arrested March 10th on suspicion of corporal injury of a spouse.

Twice before, he had been removed from the US. His criminal convictions include: drug possession, hit and run, DUI’s with alcohol and drugs, possession of narcotics equipment and other charges. The men fled after a warning from Oakland’s mayor about ICE operations.