Mid-State Fair Board Members Reappointed

Chris Darway and Dee Lacey have been reappointed to the Mid-State Fair Board of Directors. Darway is from Arroyo Grande. He’s served on the board since 2005. He’s the owner of Darway Farms. He is chairman of the San Luis Obispo Farm Supply Company Board of Directors.

Dee Lacey is from Paso Robles. She’s been co-owner of Lacy Livestock since 1963. She’s also a member of the Heritage Oaks Bank Board of Directors, Cuesta College Foundation Board of Directors and the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau. Governor Jerry Brown recently announcing the two are reappointed to the Fair’s Board of Directors.