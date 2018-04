At Cal Poly last night, no problems at a speech on fake news, delivered by Milo Yiannapoulos and several others.

Mott gym was sold out. No violence or other problems reported. The thugs hired by the left to disrupt his previous appearances at UC Berkeley and other universities did not manifest.

Several protesters demonstrated against the university allowing him to speak. Yiannopoulos said the left is attacking the truth with political propaganda in the guise of news.