Mirella Ponce 11.09.2017

A 20-year-old Fresno woman arrested on felony charges may get a new career as a model.

Mirella Ponce’s mug shot went viral. People talking about her beauty, her sculpted eyebrows and her fierce look. She was charged with being in a gang and being in a vehicle with her infant child and a gun. She pleaded guilty to a felony weapons charge. Ponce says she plans to turn her life around and maybe try modeling. She already has two paying jobs. She will model for an apparel company in Fresno and a tattoo studio.