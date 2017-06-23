Missile launch from Vandenberg scheduled this Sunday

Photo: americaspace.com Vandenberg Air Force Base is planning to launch missile Sunday. A SpaceX Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch at 1:25 Sunday afternoon. It will carry Iridium Global Communication Satellites. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Comedian and Cal Poly grad Weird Al Yankovic to receive star on Hollywood’s Walk of FameNextNext post:Unemployment rate drops in SLO CountyRelated postsWeekend Weather Forecast For North CountyJune 23, 2017New attraction at Charles Paddock ZooJune 23, 2017Comedian and Cal Poly grad Weird Al Yankovic to receive star on Hollywood’s Walk of FameJune 23, 2017Unemployment rate drops in SLO CountyJune 23, 2017Teen driver suffers major injuries after slamming into semi-truckJune 23, 2017Atascadero Lakeside Wine FestivalJune 23, 2017