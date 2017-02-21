Misty Blake

An Atascadero family to conduct a blood drive Saturday to help their five year old daughter in her fight against acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a fast-acting blood and bone marrow cancer.

The blood drive on Saturday in Atascadero is a way the family can repay Central Coast Blood Bank for all the blood and platelets they’ve given 5-year-old Annie Blake. The blood drive will be this Saturday outside Subway at 8789 El Camino.

Blood donations appointments are available from 11 – 4. To make an appointment, you can call the Central Coast Blood Bank.

