Mix Up Over Debate 4.09.2018

A mix-up over the rescheduling of a debate in the south county. Supervisors Lynn Compton was scheduled to debate her challenger, Jimmy Paulding. Then things changed. Paulding’s campaign accused supervisor Compton of pulling out of the debate.

Actually, the organizers, Latino Outreach, changed the date. When the date for cruise night was changed because of rain last Friday, it conflicted with the debate. So Jacqueline Frederick of Latino Outreach postponed the debate. She said many people may want to attend both cruise night and the debate, so holding them the same night, this coming Friday, did not make sense. So, Lynn Compton did not pull out of the debate.

The Latino Outreach group is expected to announce the new date for the supervisors debate this week.