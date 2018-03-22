Monsoon 3.22.2018

Like a monsoon in the south pacific, a huge storm bears down on the north county, causing a fatal accident, flooding and mudslides.

Rocky Butte east of Cambria received more than five inches of rain. In the north county, Paso Robles and Templeton received about two inches of rain. More than an inch in Atascadero.

A woman was killed when she lost control of her vehicle on highway 41 west of Atascadero. About 12:45 yesterday afternoon, she was traveling at a high rate of speed, and not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle lost traction and plummeted 30 feet down an embankment.

The woman was partially ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mudslides reported on Santa Rosa Creek road, about four miles east of Coast Union high school in Cambria. Smaller rock and mudslides this morning on River road in Paso Robles. A river of water flows down 21st street at Riverside. You’re advised to drive with caution on Riverside because of the large flow of run off running toward the riverbed.

Tuesday night, Paso Robles fire chief Jon Stornetta told KPRL that fire and police crews walked through the riverbed over the weekend, warning transients to move to higher ground. Stornetta says when the river rises quickly, water rescues are difficult in the thick underbrush in the river bed. Paso Cares is transporting transients to a warming station if they arrive at the People’s Kitchen at 2345 Riverside by 5:30 in the evening. The warming stations change, but the pick-up place at People’s Kitchen remains the same.