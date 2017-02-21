A wet and windy President’s weekend in the North County left hundreds of PG and E customers without power. The hardest hit areas, however, were in the hills surrounding Arroyo Grande. Corbett Canyon experiencing high winds which knocked down 120 trees and interrupted power in that area. About 560 homes were without power since Friday in Corbett Canyon. Most of those homes had their power restored overnight last night.

PG and E crews came in from as far away as San Jose and Bakersfield to work around the clock to restore power.

Forecasters say the rain will diminish today and tomorrow. We’ll see sunshine in the North County tomorrow and Thursday.

