The Morning Exchange – Fri 9/15/2017

The Morning Exchange; North County’s local news show airs 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. every weekday. Hosts Kevin Will and Dick Mason take a lively, sometimes irreverent look at local issues. Weather every hour around the clock. Call in and let your voice be heard on a number of topics.
The Morning Exchange; North County’s local news show airs 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. every weekday. Hosts Kevin Will and Dick Mason take a lively, sometimes irreverent look at local issues. Weather every hour around the clock. Call in and let your voice be heard on a number of topics.