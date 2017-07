Morro Bay has a new interim city manager.

He’s Martin Lomeli, a retired Morro Bay resident who also served as an interim city manager for the cities of Irwindale, La Puente and Upland.

He has about 30 years of experience working in the public sector.

He was the city manager for the city of La Verne for 23 years.

He was appointed to the position of interim city manager in Morro Bay last week.

He says his number one goal will be to help recruit a permanent city manager.