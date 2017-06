Morro Bay has a new police chief.

He’s Gregory Allen, who served 34 years with the Los Angeles Police Department. Recently, he served as the acting chief for eight months in Greenfield.

Allen will be officially sworn this morning at 10 in front of the Morro Bay Community Center.

He says he’s looking forward to addressing issuing faces confronting the city, including homelessness, which he describes as difficult to tackle. He says law enforcement can be done thoughtfully and compassionately.