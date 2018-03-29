A Motorcycle Crash 3.29.2018

A motorcycle crash backed up traffic on NB 101 just south of Paso Robles yesterday evening.

The accident occurred around 6:20 yesterday on NB 101 near Firestone brewery.

When KPRL passed by the wreck on the frontage road, CHP officers were talking with an older couple standing by an SUV in the middle of 101. The motorcycle was loaded on a flat bed truck. The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this hour.