Mudslides 4.03.2018

The state department of insurance says damage from the mudslide in Montecito has resulted in $421 million dollars in insurance claims. 1400 hundred claims filed, listing $388 million in residential property losses as a result of the mud and debris flow on January 9th.
The mudslide killed at least 21 people. Two Montecito residents are still listed as missing. More than 100 homes were destroyed.
