Murder charges dismissed against Nipomo man

Murder charges against a Nipomo man dismissed by the District Attorney’s office. Julio Alonso was accused of stabbing to death his girlfriend at their home May 31st. The DA’s office saying there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Alonso murdered his girlfriend, Paulina Ramirez.

He pleaded not guilty on June 7th.

The 24-year-old man was deported to Mexico in August of last year.

Alonso was turned over to ICE and taken into federal custody pending immigration charges. He may be deported again to Mexico.