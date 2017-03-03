MUST! Charities announced a $500,000 four-year partnership with El Camino Homeless Organization.

ECHO, as it’s known, is the North County’s only homeless shelter. It is based in Atascadero.

The shelter plans to use the money to improve energy efficiency to reduce utility costs; invest in solar panels; create a laundry facility addition; and research other organizations that have had success in addressing homelessness.

MUST! Charities began operations in 2012.

This is the fifth organization with which it has partnered.

Related posts