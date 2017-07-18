After nearly 50 years, KPRL drops Bearcat game broadcasts

The decision by Paso Robles School District administrators to charge radio stations for broadcast of the Bearcat football games has fallen flat.

Although no other high schools in the county charge radio stations to broadcast their games, Superintendent Chris Williams asked for a $100 fee per game and for stations to bid for space in the broadcast booths. No stations bid for the games.

KPRL, which has carried the Bearcat games for about 50 years, has moved to Templeton Eagles. KJUG, which has broadcast the Bearcat games for the past two years, is planning to broadcast the Atascadero Greyhounds.

If Paso Robles High School wants to stream the games live on the internet, it will cost the school district $300 per game, payable to CIF.