Nestle USA set to leave California

Another major corporation is leaving California.

Nestle USA is moving its operations from California to business-friendly Virginia.

Their corporate headquarters moving from Glendale to Rosslyn, Virginia. The move will take 1,200 jobs with it.

Nestle generates $26-billion-a-year. The reasons for the move are not public, but Terry Jones, a corporate analyst and writer for Investors Business Daily, says California corporations are overtaxed and overregulated. Elected officials treat them not as honored members of the community but rapacious pirates. Jones says Nestle moved hundreds of jobs to Kentucky when production of its “Hot Pockets” could not get the necessary permits to expand.

Jones says that “California’s wacky laws have turned the Golden State into a venue of choice for activist groups to file costly class action lawsuits- or to launch anti-corporate PR campaigns against big, wealthy targets like Nestle.”