New Area Code In SLO County

San Luis Obispo County is getting a new area code for local phone users.

Beginning in one year, the California Public Utilities Commission will start issuing new phone numbers with the area code 820 to customers in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura county. Small parts of Monterey and Kern Counties will also be assigned the 820 area code.

The addition is called an overlay.

It means you’ll have to input the area code on all your local call memory in your phone. Same for alarm systems, fax machines and emergency dispatch systems.