New attraction at Charles Paddock Zoo

photo: focusonnature.com The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero has a new attraction. He's a Hoffmann's two-toed sloth. He's nocturnal, so he spends most of his daytime hours hanging upside down from trees, sleeping. The love to sleep. In fact, they sleep 15-20 hours a day.