San Luis Obispo is showcasing three new buses which are environmentally friendly. The buses to go on display this afternoon from 4:30 to 5:30 at Mission Plaza. They were purchased as part of a one million dollar air quality-related grant. The buses have a modern look. Inside, there is Wi-Fi, sunroofs and hand sanitizers. But city officials say they expect the same bus riders. The buses will replace older buses purchased 16 years ago.

