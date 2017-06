Another new hotel for Atascadero.

Madonna Enterprises is looking at building a Hilton Hotel at the old Annex property on El Camino Real near Del Rio.

That’s near the site of the proposed Wal Mart store.

Wal Mart pulled out after years of battling local unions which did not want the non-union retailer moving into Atascadero. The proposed Hilton is in the planning stages. It would have 120 rooms on 2.5 acres.